Who is Puneet Superstar making debut on Bigg Boss OTT 2

The producers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently unveiled the list of contestants on June 13th. Among the confirmed participants for the show, which will be aired on Jio Cinema, is Puneet Superstar.

Puneet Kumar, also known as Lord Puneet or Puneet Superstar, gained fame after a video of him passionately shouting while riding as a passenger on a motorcycle went viral. This will mark his debut on a reality television program, and since the announcement, his name has been trending on Twitter. Some of his fans even believe that he will emerge as the ultimate winner.

Who is Puneet Superstar?

Puneet Superstar is a social media influencer who has struck a chord with fans through his passionate expressions about the challenges of daily life, earning him the moniker of “hod” by many. He is renowned for donating 90% of his earnings to support underprivileged children and individuals, which has naturally endeared him to the public. Referred to as Lord Puneet as well, his upcoming appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2 has generated considerable anticipation among his followers. It will be fascinating to witness Salman Khan’s reaction upon discovering Puneet’s inclusion as Lord Puneet and Puneet Superstar.

According to Jio Cinema, Puneet Superstar will grace the stage of Bigg Boss OTT 2, making his first foray into the realm of reality shows. Puneet is frequently featured in memes, where he can be seen engaging in peculiar activities such as applying toothpaste and chili powder on his face while swimming in a grimy pool. As a social media content creator, he maintains several accounts where he shares his WhatsApp number for users to request personalized video messages.

Social media users are currently rallying behind Puneet’s arrival on Bigg Boss OTT 2, with many predicting his triumph in this year’s competition.