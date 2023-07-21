Who is Project K music director Santhosh Narayanan?

In the dynamic world of Indian cinema, there’s another creative force garnering attention – Santhosh Narayanan, a composer and musician in the Tamil film industry. As he makes waves with his mesmerizing music in the highly anticipated movie, “Kalki 2898 AD” or Project K, let’s delve into who he is.

Born in Tiruchirappalli, India, Santhosh Narayanan grew up as the younger of two siblings. He pursued his education at RSK Higher Secondary School and later completed his B.E. in Computer Science & Engineering from J.J. College of Engineering and Technology, Thiruchirapalli.

Before making his mark in the film industry, Santhosh embarked on his journey as a recording engineer, arranger, and programmer. As he honed his skills, he also produced independent music and composed for films, including two original songs for the Telugu short film, Advaitham. Additionally, he showcased his musical talent as part of the contemporary folk music band “La Pongal,” delighting audiences in live performances in 2009.

Santhosh’s career took a significant leap when he got the opportunity to work on Rahman soundtracks, starting with the film Guru, through his association with Mani.

Over the years, Santhosh Narayanan’s compositions have graced several noteworthy films, including Vijay-starrer Bairavaa and Karthik Subbaraj’s Meyaadha Maan, where he served as a guest composer. His collaboration with the acclaimed director continued with the Superstar Rajinikanth film Kaala. His immense talent also extended to Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai and Karthik Subbaraj’s silent thriller film Mercury.

Santhosh’s repertoire also includes independent music ventures, notably working with Maajja on music videos such as “Enjoy Enjami,” sung by Arivu, Dhee, and himself, which achieved remarkable success, amassing millions of views. Another captivating music video, “Neeye Oli,” sung by rappers Shan Vincent de Paul, Navz-47, and Santhosh himself, further added to his creative achievements.

As his musical magic continues to captivate audiences, Santhosh Narayanan’s contributions to Indian cinema are undoubtedly leaving an indelible mark, and fans eagerly anticipate his creations in “Kalki 2898 AD”.