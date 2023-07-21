Who is Project K director Nag Ashwin?

In the ever-evolving realm of Indian cinema, one name that has been making waves is Nag Ashwin, the director behind the highly anticipated science fiction epic, “Kalki 2898 AD” or Project K. This upcoming film is set to redefine the boundaries of imagination, and film enthusiasts around the globe are eagerly awaiting its release.

Hailing from the world of Telugu cinema, Nag Ashwin Reddy has already left an indelible mark with his directorial prowess. His journey began in 2015 when he made his debut with the thought-provoking coming-of-age drama, “Yevade Subramanyam.”

But it was his 2018 biographical masterpiece, “Mahanati,” that truly catapulted him into the limelight. The film portrayed the life of the legendary actress Savitri, brilliantly portrayed by Keerthy Suresh. “Mahanati” garnered immense critical acclaim and went on to win the prestigious Best Feature Film in Telugu at the 66th National Film Awards in 2019. Nag Ashwin’s directorial brilliance was also recognized with the Filmfare Award for Best Director – Telugu at the 66th Filmfare Awards South.

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Telangana, Nag Ashwin comes from a family of doctors. Despite this, he decided to follow his passion for cinema and pursued a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from MIC, Manipal. Eager to refine his craft further, he honed his skills with a Film Direction course at the renowned New York Film Academy.

Before carving his path as a director, Nag Ashwin gained valuable experience as an assistant director for various films, including “Nenu Meeku Telusa…?” and “Leader.” He even showcased his acting chops with a minor role in “Life Is Beautiful.”

Ashwin found his own real-life love story when he tied the knot with Priyanka Dutt in December 2015. Priyanka is the second daughter of renowned producer C. Ashwini Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies. The couple now shares their joy with a son.