Why is Deepika Padukone not attending Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con?

Deepika Padukone, is making headlines as speculation surrounds her possible absence from the grand unveiling of her upcoming mega-budget film, Project K, which is popularly called Kalki 2898 AD. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the very popular San Diego Comic Con event on July 10th, making it the first-ever Indian movie to grace such a prestigious platform.

According to some international portals and reliable insiders, Deepika is expected to adhere to the guidelines set by SAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, of which she is a member. The strike initiated by SAG-AFTRA against studios and streaming services last week has led to stringent regulations for its members, including actors like Deepika. Among these guidelines is the prohibition of providing promotional or publicity services, which encompasses appearances at conventions like San Diego Comic-Con. Thus, in compliance with the union’s membership regulations, Deepika Padukone might miss the event.

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike is not only affecting actors in films and TV shows but also has an impact on over 160,000 members from various fields of the entertainment industry in general, including video game performers, radio presenters, models, and YouTube influencers. As part of the strike guidelines, members are not allowed to participate in tours to promote films or attend festivals, premieres, or award shows. Many have speculated that this move might turn against the promotional venture.

Advertisement

As fans eagerly anticipate the revelation of Project K’s official title, trailer, and release date on July 20, they await confirmation on whether Deepika Padukone will change her decision at the last minute and go on to grace the event alongside co-stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The movie, featuring an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sashwata Chaterjee and Disha Patani, has generated tremendous anticipation among audiences worldwide.