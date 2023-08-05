Who is Pranav Bagga, Malvika Raaj’s fiance? Their relationship explored

Actress Malvika Raaj, widely recognized for her role as young Poo in Karan Johar’s iconic film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ made a heartwarming announcement on Friday – her engagement to entrepreneur Pranav Bagga. This delightful news invites us to delve into the world of Pranav Bagga and his diverse pursuits.

Pranav Bagga stands as a versatile entrepreneur, with a presence spanning the realms of fashion, marketing, and advertising. His operations are centered in the bustling city of Mumbai, where creativity and innovation converge.

The glimpse into Malvika’s enchanting proposal unfolded through a series of pictures she shared on her Instagram. Accompanying the snapshots was a heartfelt caption, encapsulating the sentiment of embarking on a new chapter, “Here we are, we’ve just begun, And after all this time, our time has come, Here we are, still goin’ strong, Right here in the place where we belong.”

This romantic proposal transpired against the mesmerizing backdrop of Cappadocia, Turkey, adding a touch of wanderlust to their love story.

Although the contours of Malvika and Pranav’s love story have largely remained shielded from the public eye, the announcement of their engagement has thrust their relationship into the limelight. Curiosity now simmers among their followers, as they eagerly await glimpses into the couple’s shared journey and future plans.

Delving into Pranav’s ventures, he holds the directorial reins of Pawan and Pranav Haute Couture. This innovative venture operates as an online emporium, seamlessly uniting bridal attire and accessories under one digital roof, catering to the aspirations of countless brides-to-be.

In addition, Pranav guides the helm at Tyche Media, a dynamic agency specializing in Digital Marketing, Social Media Management, Influencer Marketing, and the captivating arts of Photography and Videography. This multifaceted enterprise seamlessly navigates the digital landscape, breathing life into brands and narratives.

Pranav’s multifarious roles extend to Fitness Recall, where he assumes the directorial mantle. This holistic destination stands as a comprehensive solution, bridging the realms of Real Estate Amenities and Commercial Gyms. As an official distributor of esteemed international fitness brands, Pranav ushers a fitness-forward ethos to enthusiasts and professionals alike.