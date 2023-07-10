Who is Nina Kothari, lesser known sibling of Mukesh Ambani?

We all are awe-struck by the luxurious life of the family of the chairperson of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest families in the world. His wife Nita Ambani is a constant at social and public events. What we don’t know is about one of the lesser known Ambanis, his sister Nina Kothari. She is the chairperson of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited.

The late Dhirubhai Ambani, the brilliant creator of Reliance Industries, was the father of Nina Kothari, who was born into the well-known Ambani family.

She created the Javagreen coffee and food company in 2003, marking the beginning of her entrepreneurial career.

But destiny had planned otherwise for her when she lost her businessman husband Bhadrashyam Kothari in 2015 to cancer.

Nina took the responsibility to bring up her two children, Arjun and Nayantara, and she was forced to make a difficult choice. At that point, she took control of the Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited, the family firm, on her own.

The sugar mill is located at Chennai in Tamil Nadu. She also manages other businesses owned by the HC Kothari Group, including Kothari Safe Deposits Limited and Kothari Petrochemicals Limited.

According to corporate shareholdings, Nina Bhadrashyam Kothari owns two publicly traded stocks and has a net worth of more than Rs 52.4 crore.

Nina Kothari’s dislike for the spotlight makes her different from her well-known family members. She is present at high-profile occasions and gatherings of the Ambani family. The Kothari family’s eldest son, Arjun, works with his mother as the Managing Director of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited. In 2019, Arjun wed Anandita Mariwala, the daughter of Rajen and Anjali Mariwala of the renowned Marico family. Marico is a FMCG giant in skincare, health care and food products.

Her daughter Nayantara is married to Shamit Bhartia from the Birla family. He is the grandson of KK Birla and son of Shyam and Shobhana Bhartia.