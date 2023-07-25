Who is Neil Shaka Hislop, ESPN host who collapsed while going live on camera?

Neil Shaka Hislop, a former West Ham goalie, caused a health worry when he passed out while on air prior to Sunday’s friendly match between Real Madrid and AC Milan in California. 54-year-old Hislop stumbled and fell to the ground during a pre-game interview at the Rose Bowl while serving as a commentator for US broadcaster ESPN.

Dan Thomas, a colleague in broadcasting, jumped in to help the former Trinidad & Tobago international as ESPN unexpectedly ended for a commercial.

“Shaka, my friend, isn’t here, but as it stands, the news is good,” Thomas informed the audience.

“He is conscious, speaking, and I believe he is rather embarrassed by the situation. He has offered numerous excuses. Not a man who enjoys attention from others. It is obviously too soon to make a diagnosis, but what matters is that Shaka is conscious and that we were able to speak with his family as well. Imagine witnessing that live.”

Who is Neil Shaka Hislop?

Goalkeeper Neil Shaka Hislop CM, born 22 February 1969, is a retired football player. He played for England at the under-21 level before representing Trinidad & Tobago at the senior international level. He was born in England.

He spent the majority of his career in England’s top level, playing for Newcastle United, which under Kevin Keegan’s first leadership placed second in the Premier League for two consecutive seasons. Prior to that, he was a player for Reading, when he finished second overall but lost in the First Division play-offs (the only time second place did not guarantee promotion). Hislop was qualified to play for Trinidad & Tobago as well as England.

Hislop is currently employed by sports news and broadcasting company ESPN, where he may be seen most frequently commentating on ESPN FC. Additionally, he had a brief stint working as Quinnipiac University’s football team’s goalkeeping coach.

Spanish powerhouse Madrid came back from a 2-0 hole to win the friendly match 3-2.

After 25 minutes, Milan took the lead when English defender Fikayo Tomori headed home a Christian Pulisic corner to make it 1-0.

Three minutes prior to halftime, Luka Romero scored an excellent long-range goal into the top corner to give the Serie A team a 2-0 lead.