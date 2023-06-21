Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a series of meetings with prominent figures in New York City, including author Nassim Nicholas Taleb, who has disagreements with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the past. Taleb, known for his book “The Black Swan,” shared a video of his meeting with PM Modi on Twitter, mentioning Musk’s presence when he met PM Modi but noting they did not cross paths.

During their meeting, PM Modi and Taleb discussed India’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which Taleb commended as commendable. In a subsequent tweet, Taleb stated that successful interventions to control the virus may seem excessive in hindsight, highlighting a contrast to Musk’s previous dismissive comment about the pandemic.

Taleb and Musk have had contrasting views on the pandemic, with Musk previously dismissing the severity of the situation by stating, “The coronavirus panic is dumb” in a tweet back in March 2020.

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, born on October 1, 1960, in Amioun, Lebanon, is a Lebanese-American essayist, scholar, statistician, and former trader. He is renowned for his work in risk management, probability theory, and the philosophy of uncertainty. Taleb’s book “The Black Swan” introduced the concept of rare and impactful events that are often underestimated in traditional risk models. He has authored other influential books like “Fooled by Randomness” and “Antifragile,” which challenge conventional wisdom and advocate for robust decision-making.

Taleb has a diverse educational background with degrees in mathematics, economics, and philosophy. He has worked as a derivatives trader and held teaching positions at institutions such as New York University and the London Business School. Known for his outspoken nature, Taleb actively engages in debates and discussions on topics related to probability, risk, and societal issues.

His contributions to fields like finance, economics, and philosophy have had a significant impact, solidifying his status as a prominent public intellectual. Taleb continues to contribute to the discourse surrounding uncertainty and risk management, shaping the understanding of these concepts in various domains.