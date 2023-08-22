Who is Mikhail Marov? Russian scientist who was hospitalised after mission to moon failed

Mikhail Marov, 90, is one of the top physicists and astronomers of Russia’s mission to space Luna-25 mission.

He had to be hospitalised on Saturday due to a sharp deterioration in his health following the failure of the mission. A leading astronomer and physicist from the team, he was soon flown to a hospital in Moscow.

As the Luna-25 probe, Russia’ s first Moon mission in nearly 50 years, crashed on the lunar surface during pre-landing maneuvers, Russia’s ambitions for landing on the moon were dashed.

The astronomer told news outlet RBC and the Moskovsky Komsomolets Daily that the setback was so heartbreaking that it had a negative impact on his health, according to the Independent. “It is sad that it was not possible to land the apparatus,” Marov said. “For me, perhaps, it was the last hope to see the revival of our lunar program.”

Marov revealed to RBC that he is being taken care of by medical professionals at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, which is close to the Kremlin. Additionally, he urged officials to talk about the factors that contributed to the craft’s collapse because they should not be kept silent.

The physicist had previously provided support for Soviet space programmes.

Moscow had anticipated that Luna-25 would be successful to carry on the legacy of the Luna program from the Soviet era and signify a return to independent lunar exploration in the face of increased isolation from the West. The mysterious abrupt loss of contact with Luna-25 was confirmed by the Russian space agency Roscosmos on Sunday.

According to a statement from Roscosmos, “the apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon.”

Roscosmos has announced its intention to launch a governmental investigation into the accident’s causes. It also avoided disclosing any specific technology issues that might have contributed to the disappointing outcome.