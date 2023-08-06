Who is Michael Dolan, Ileana D’Cruz’s boyfriend or husband?

On August 1, Ileana D’Cruz and her partner welcomed a newborn boy into the world. On August 5, the actress posted the happy news to her Instagram. The Barfi actress welcomed her bundle of joy after sharing pictures and videos of her growing baby bulge with her fans and followers. She released the first image of her son and gave away his name: Koa Phoenix Dolan. A rumour that Ileana is already wedded to her beau was released amid this joyful news. Here are the details the source provided, including the couple’s wedding date and partner’s name.

Who is Ileana’s husband

Ileana D’Cruz’s mystery boyfriend was identified by DNA India, along with his identity and the date of their wedding. Ileana and Michael Dolan were wed on May 13 of this year. This is as per the information from the wedding register obtained by DNA India, four weeks before the new mother announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

The same source also disclosed that, although the wedding’s location and other specifics are unknown, Ileana shared a photo of herself at that time standing in front of a wedding site while wearing a white bridal gown. The reality behind the photo shoot is still unknown, though. The insider added that little is known about Micahel, the actress’s boyfriend, other than the fact that he and Ileana have been dating since last year.

The actress and her partner gave their first kid, a boy, the name Koa Phoenix Dolan. The name Koa means “a warrior or valiant one,” according to thebump.com. It also means “a brave bold and fearless one.” “No words could describe how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world… Heart is beyond full,” the actress wrote beside the first image of Koa.

Ileana shared a fuzzy photo with Michael in a lengthy post she made in June. “Being pregnant is such a beautiful, beautiful blessing,” she wrote.I feel myself to be so extremely happy to be on this path since I never thought I’d be lucky enough to experience this. The beauty of feeling a life developing inside of you is beyond words.

And on the days I fail to treat myself well, this gorgeous man has been my support, she continued. When he senses that I am about to break, he has held me. and wipes away the tears. And tells absurd jokes to make me laugh. Or just gives me a hug if he understands that’s what I need right now. And nothing seems to be as difficult anymore.

Ileana, meantime, has posted clear images of her boyfriend on her Instagram Stories. D’Cruz shared the images with the hashtag “Date Night” and a red love emoji.