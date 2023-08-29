Who is Luis Rubiales? Royal Spanish Football Federation President on 90-Day Suspension

Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), has been handed a 90-day suspension by FIFA following an incident in which he embraced and kissed player Jenni Hermoso after the Sydney final on August 20th.

Hermoso has asserted that she did not provide her consent for the kiss at any point.

Rubiales has chosen to stand his ground despite growing criticism, maintaining that he is facing an unwarranted “witch hunt” orchestrated by “misguided feminists.”

During an extraordinary address last week, the 46-year-old stated, “Do you genuinely believe I deserve this relentless pursuit? Individuals calling for my resignation? Is the situation truly grave enough for me to step down, having overseen the most exemplary management of Spanish football?”

He inquired, “Is my resignation necessary?” – and then proceeded to emphatically assert five times that he would not step down.

With his future uncertain, pending an upcoming “exceptional and pressing” assembly of the football federation, Sky News delves into his ascent to the pinnacle of Spanish football – and the contentious episodes that have marked his journey.

Late start to a footballing career

Born in 1977 in the Spanish Canary Islands, Luis Rubiales was raised in the southern province of Granada.

It wasn’t until the early 2000s when he was in his late 20s that his football career gained momentum.

Functioning as a defender, he predominantly competed in Spain’s second-division league, representing teams like Mallorca B, Lleida, Xerez, and Levante.

While at Levante, they secured promotion to La Liga, with Rubiales contributing to the team through 53 appearances from 2004 to 2008.

His initial brush with controversy emerged during this time as well, when he led fellow players in a strike due to unpaid wages.

In 2009, at the age of 32, he signed a one-year contract to play for the Hamilton Accies in Scotland. However, he left after a mere two weeks and retired back to Spain.

Union Leadership journey of Luis Rubiales

The subsequent year marked his ascension to the role of president at the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) union.

Although his tenure was relatively scandal-free, recent revelations have surfaced regarding his alleged mistreatment of Tamara Ramos, the union’s former marketing and commercial director. Ramos claims to have endured public humiliation from Rubiales on multiple occasions. In response, the Spanish federation has accused Ramos of capitalizing on the current media climate.

In the past year, Rubiales vehemently contended that a deliberate “smear campaign” has been orchestrated against him. He went so far as to express concerns about potential malicious actions, stating he “cannot rule out the possibility that someone might place a bag of cocaine in my car trunk,” without specifying his intended targets.

Head of the Spanish Football Federation

Rubiales retained his position as union president until November 2017, when he assumed his present role as the head of the football federation. Prior to this, he had already served on the federation’s board of directors for a span of six years.

The federation’s responsibilities encompass managing Spain’s men’s and women’s national football teams, as well as overseeing the semi-professional and amateur leagues. Additionally, it holds the responsibility of organizing referees for La Liga.

In the early stages of his tenure, Rubiales made a significant decision by dismissing Julen Lopetegui, the coach of the men’s national team, a mere two days before their inaugural match at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Furthermore, he orchestrated the relocation of the competition to Saudi Arabia in exchange for a substantial sum of $40 million (£32 million) annually. This decision, while financially lucrative, sparked widespread condemnation due to Saudi Arabia’s well-documented deficiencies in human and women’s rights.

Presently, a Spanish judge is scrutinizing the contracts associated with the tournament, with claims of potential conflicts of interest involving the company of former Barcelona star Gerard Piqué. Rubiales adamantly refutes all allegations.

In 2021, an architect entrusted with the renovation of his Valencia residence accused him of both non-payment and assault.

It’s important to note that Mr. Luis Rubiales received acquittal from both charges levelled against him by Yasmina Eid Macchet.