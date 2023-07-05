Khalid Hajeyah, a Kuwaiti professional footballer and captain of the team, missed the penalty, helping India win the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Khalid, who currently plays for Al-Qadsia as a defender, was born on August 29, 1992. He is the son of Kuwaiti football player and manager Mohammed Ebrahim Hajeyah and brother of footballer Ahmad El Ebrahim, who played for rivals Al-Arabi.

Khalid El Ebrahim is one of the richest football players, According to Forbes & Business Insider, Khalid El Ebrahim’s net worth is approximately $5 Million.

In Tuesday’s SAFF final, Kuwait played the match well as they stretched the Indian back line with their constant efforts down the flank at both ends. The Indian team was forced to regroup and rethink their plans. But the score came to equal after extra time. And then the sudden death rule was applied and this is where India turned out to be superior with Mahesh Naorem scoring and then the goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a stunning save to deny Kuwait captain Khaled Hajeyah a goal. The anticipation from Gurpreet was excellent as Khaled targetted the left of the former. But India’s goalkeeper was spot-on with his dive.