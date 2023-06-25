Who is Jena, the Egyptian girl who sang “Yeh Dosti” for PM Modi?

Jena, a young Egyptian girl greeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a melodious song ‘Ye Dosti hum nahi Todege’ from ‘Sholay’ upon his arrival in Cairo, Egypt.

Dressed in a saree, this Egyptian girl warmly welcomed Modi and said she had been “singing this song for close to a decade and it was good to sing in front of the Indian Prime Minister.”

The Prime Minister was listening to the song attentively and was surprised to know that when the woman had limited knowledge of Hindi and that she had never visited India before.

“Kisi ko pata bhi nahi chalega ki aap Misr ki beti ho ya Hindustan ki beti ho (Nobody will be able to tell whether you are an Egyptian or Indian woman),” Prime Minister Modi said.

When asked about her feelings after her performance in front of the Prime Minister, Jena expressed that she felt “honored” and stated, “It was so good to meet PM Modi.” She also told that she has been singing Hindi songs for the past 12-13 years, starting at the age of six.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on a visit to Egypt at the invitation of President El-Sisi, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 26 years. On his arrival, he was also accompanied by a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour.

“I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt. I look forward to talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attending other programmes,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted after landing in Cairo.