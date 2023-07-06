Who is Jaswant Singh Chail who wanted to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II?

On February 9, a man identified as Jaswant Singh Chail told a UK court that he wanted to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II after sneaking into Windsor Castle armed with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day in 2021.

Who is Jaswant Singh Chail

21-year-old Chail hails from North Baddesley which is near Southampton. Chail previously worked for a co-operative supermarket but was unemployed at the time of the incident. He climbed the perimeter of the Windsor Palace with the help of a nylon rope.

Jaswant Singh Chail was detained on the grounds of the royal residence while the late Queen was there, and he pleaded guilty to three charges during a criminal court hearing. These include a section of the 180-year-old Treason Act, admitting an “intent… to injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, or to alarm Her Majesty”.

Chail in his Snapchat posts said he wanted to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The massacre took place at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar during the Baisakhi festival in April 1919 when the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer opened fire at a crowd staging a pro-independence demonstration.

At least 379 people were killed, according to the official record, although local residents have said in the past the toll was far higher. Britain is yet to offer a formal apology for the massacre.

Former prime minister David Cameron, during his visit to India earlier, had expressed regret and termed the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy a “deeply shameful scar.” To take revenge Chail, gave the reference of Star Wars, saying: “I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”

He added, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, queen of the royal family.”

“This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated, and discriminated against because of their race,” he added.

Chail was arrested at the royal residence west of London on 25 December 2021. That day, the Queen was at Windsor Castle with her eldest son and then heir Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla.

Chail pleads guilty, sentencing on 31 March Chail appeared at London’s Central Criminal Court by video link from Broadmoor, a secure psychiatric hospital where he is detained. He is due to be sentenced on 31 March after the judge assesses psychiatric reports.