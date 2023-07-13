Who is Ibrahim Qadri? Know More About Shahrukh Khan’s Doppelganger

Imagine walking down the street and stumbling upon a figure that you swear is the charismatic Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, only to realize it’s not him at all. Well, that’s precisely what often happens when people come across Ibrahim Qadri, whose striking resemblance to the renowned actor leaves many bewildered. Today, we delve into the fascinating life of this captivating doppelganger.

Hailing from Junagadh, Gujarat, Ibrahim Qadri’s story reads like a screenplay straight out of a Bollywood film. Until 2017, he painted walls and hoardings in his hometown, dreaming of a life beyond the ordinary. Little did he know that his extraordinary destiny awaited him.

The turning point came when people started noticing his uncanny resemblance to none other than Shah Rukh Khan, sparking a series of events that would change his life forever.

Ibrahim’s journey to stardom began through the power of social media, where his videos caught the attention of countless fans worldwide. His latest viral sensation involved reenacting Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic “spreading arms” pose at an airport security check. The resemblance was so striking that the video amassed over 50 million views on Instagram within a matter of days.

Ibrahim revealed that he hadn’t initially taken his resemblance seriously. It was only after the release of the film “Raees” that he decided to work on refining his physique, hairstyle, and mannerisms, gradually transforming himself into an astonishing 30 percent mirror image of the beloved superstar.

Ibrahim’s newfound fame has brought him invitations to various events and destinations worldwide, from Dubai to Muscat. While his financial situation has improved significantly, he acknowledges that there are challenges that come with his newfound identity.

“It has become difficult for me to move around in public. People mistake me for the real Shah Rukh Khan. I receive a lot of love, but it complicates my day-to-day activities. Shopkeepers charge me higher prices, insisting, ‘Oh, you’re Shah Rukh Khan!’ How can I explain it to them?” he laments.

Ibrahim feels the weight of his resemblance to the global star, as he constantly strives to ensure his actions do not tarnish Shah Rukh Khan’s impeccable image. He even finds it necessary to have security accompany him on certain occasions.

Despite devoting his entire life to emulating Shah Rukh Khan, Ibrahim has never had the opportunity to meet his idol. He doesn’t harbor any desires to do so either. When asked about this, Ibrahim candidly explains, “I believe that the day I meet Shah Rukh Khan, everything will change. It’s like desperately wanting a Ferrari, but once you have it, it remains parked while you ride around on a bike. My craze, my passion will diminish. However, if he himself expresses a desire to meet me, I will gladly go. But personally, I have no such inclination.”