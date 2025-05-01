Shahrukh Khan feels like an ‘outsider’ in KJo’s party: Speaks on outsider-insider debate

Bollywood legend Shahrukh Khan said he feels like an outsider at Karan Johar’s house parties. Speaking at the session titled “The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler” King Khan said at the lavish theme-based in-house parties hosted by Kuch Kuch Hota Hai , director makes him feel like an outsider.

The session hosted by Johar, saw the participation of Khan and actor Deepika Padukone talking about the outsider-insider debate in bollywood.

Advertisement

Stating that he never felt like an outsider in the film industry during his initial days, SRK said, “I would like to clarify, hunger are lofty words. I have a problem with the distinction of insider and outsider. It is important how to make space in any world (Industry). If you pity yourself then you will not be able to make your way into the industry.”

Advertisement

“No world gives a damn about you,” SRK said, “one has to work in the world. The idea that the world will not hand you a space on a silver platter. Instead, it is up to the individual to create that space with passion, determination, and perseverance.”

“When I came to the film industry, I believed this is my world and the industry embraced me with open arms,” he said.

Speaking at the panel, Padukone spoke about managing being a new mother and balancing her career. “I’m discovering this new life post [motherhood]. The minute you’ve had a child, you’re now responsible for another human being, and especially in the way I’ve led my life, it’s been so much about me leaving home, my ambition, my career, and everything has been about my life and everything that I wanted for myself, and now suddenly you’re caring for this little thing. That is dependent on you for everything,” she said.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mother, so I’m enjoying every bit of that, but I’m now navigating what this new life for me post-motherhood is. That person comes before you. I don’t think I’ve found the answers to that yet,” she added.