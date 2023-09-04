Who is Gautham Krishna? MBBS actor is a Bigg Boss Telugu contestant

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 has kicked off with a bang, and one contestant who’s already making a striking entrance is none other than Gautham Krishna. He’s a man of multiple talents, being both an actor and a doctor, and he left his mark in the movie “Aakasa Veedullo.”

Here’s a closer look at Gautham Krishna:

Gautham Krishna is a Telugu film actor, firmly rooted in the Telugu language cinema scene. His journey into the world of cinema commenced with his debut in the 2022 movie, “Aakasa Veedullo.” It’s worth noting that alongside his acting career, Gautham holds a valuable MBBS degree and actively practices as a doctor.

Born in 1996, Gautham Krishna is currently 26 years old. He hails from the vibrant city of Hyderabad, nestled in the heart of Telangana.

Advertisement

For his higher education, Gautham pursued his studies at Sharda University, where he laid the foundation for his diverse career.

Gautham’s cinematic voyage began in 2022 when he ventured into the entertainment industry, making his mark as a director and writer for the movie “Aakasa Veedullo,” which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime. His talent didn’t go unnoticed, and soon he found himself signing contracts for numerous films and serials, catapulting him into the limelight and earning him well-deserved recognition.

Beyond his on-screen endeavors, Gautham is a fitness enthusiast, emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle. He’s also actively involved in modeling for various brands, showcasing his versatile presence in the industry.

Not one to keep his life behind closed doors, Gautham openly shares glimpses of his journey on Instagram, connecting with fans and admirers alike.

Furthermore, he has had the opportunity to collaborate with the talented Chinmayi Sripada on a few noteworthy projects, adding another layer to his multifaceted career.

As Gautham Krishna takes on the challenges and adventures within the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 house, his dynamic background and talents are sure to keep viewers intrigued and engaged throughout the season. Stay tuned for more updates on his journey!