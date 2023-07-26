Who is LeBron James’ wife Savannah James?

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James, recently suffered a cardiac arrest during his training, prompting heartfelt concern from fans and well-wishers for his speedy recovery. While this incident unfolds, we shed light on Savannah James, the mother of Bronny and the wife of LeBron James.

Savannah and LeBron James have been together since their high school days in Akron, Ohio in the United States. They tied the knot in 2013 and are blessed with three children: LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri Nova. The family issued a statement after Bronny’s cardiac arrest.

What does Savannah James mean to the family?

Throughout LeBron’s very remarkable NBA career, often hailed as King James by his fans, he has openly acknowledged the immense support and love he receives from his queen, Savannah. Her unwavering presence in his life has been a pillar of strength.

In February 2023, Savannah joyously celebrated her husband’s historic achievement, as LeBron became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record. She gathered with friends and family at Crypto.com Arena to witness the momentous occasion. A touching congratulatory video prepared by Savannah for LeBron highlighted the dedication and hard work he puts into the game, expressing her immense pride and love for him.

At the ESPYs in July, LeBron publicly honored Savannah while accepting the award for best record-breaking performance. He acknowledged her sacrifices and unwavering support, recognizing her pivotal role in their family’s success.

Despite occasionally feeling nervous on the red carpet or in front of cameras, Savannah has carved her own path with personal business ventures and a passion for giving back to the youth. She continues to make a name for herself, embodying strength, grace, and philanthropy.

As many fans rally around Bronny James and wish for his swift recovery, Savannah’s presence and support serve as a testament to the tight-knit bond that defines their family.