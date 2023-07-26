Who is Bronny James? Basketball legend LeBron James’s eldest son suffers heart attack

Bronny James, the oldest child of basketball legend LeBron James, suffered a heart attack on Monday and was taken to the hospital. The James family released a formal statement confirming that he is currently in stable condition.

A spokeswoman for the James family revealed in a statement that Bronny James experienced a heart arrest “yesterday while practicing.” Bronny was treated by medical personnel, who then transported him to the hospital. He is presently stable and out of the intensive care unit, the representative of the James family said.

In a statement, LeBron and his wife Savannah expressed their gratitude and admiration to the USC medical and athletic personnel for their extraordinary efforts and commitment to the safety of its athletes.

According to a report in TMZ Sports, Bronny had a cardiac attack on Monday, and an emergency call was placed from USC’s Galen Center at 9:26 a.m.

After an outstanding performance in US high school basketball, Bronny has committed to play for the USC Trojans in May.

His father, the legendary LeBron James, who is the all-time highest scorer in NBA history and a four-time NBA champion and Most Valuable Player, has stated that he would like to continue playing in order to play with his son.

After playing for the Trojans for one season, Bronny can enter the NBA Draft. A few commentators have predicted that the 18-year-old will be selected in the top 10 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 38-year-old icon LeBron James may be thinking of quitting the sport, according to stories that have surfaced since the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers from the NBA playoffs.

According to ESPN, he is considering “walking away” from the game after competing for 20 seasons.

In a similar instance of a medical emergency, Shareef O’Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, was diagnosed with a right anomalous coronary artery in 2018. It can cause chest pain, heart failure, or even cardiac death.