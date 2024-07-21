Women’s Asia Cup: Injured Shreyanka ruled out; Tanuja Kanwar picked as a replacement

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has approved Tanuja Kanwar as a replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil, who has been ruled out of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 after suffering a fracture of the fourth finger of her left hand during the match against Pakistan in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Friday.

“Shreyanka Patil of India has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women’s Asia Cup after she sustained an injury while fielding during the team’s opening game of the tournament, against Pakistan, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka,” said the ACC in a statement on Saturday.

Shreyanka sustained a fracture of the fourth finger of her left hand while attempting to take a catch, the ACC said.

“In place of her, Tanuja Kanwer will join the team”, the Asian Cricket Council informed on Saturday.

Shreyanka had claimed 2-14 on Friday as India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets with Deepti Sharma bagging 3-20 and Shafali Verma (40) and Smriti Mandhana (45) raising 85 runs while chasing a target of 109.