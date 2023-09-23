Who is DJ Sumit Sethi? Raghav-Parineeti wedding to feature his beats

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are soon tying the knot in the picturesque city of Udaipur, making headlines across the nation. As the couple gears up for this significant milestone, one name stands out in the lineup of wedding festivities – DJ Sumit Sethi.

Sumit Sethi, a versatile talent hailing from India, wears multiple hats in the world of music. A music producer, DJ, composer, and performer, he has been making waves since a young age, embarking on his musical journey at just 16.

His musical repertoire boasts an array of tracks, including hits like “Veera” under T-Series, “Gaddi Mashook Jatt Di” from Zee Music Company, and “Jai Deva” by Bohra Bros. One noteworthy collaboration featured him teaming up with Jasmine Sandlas for the Punjabi EDM track “Veera.”

Sumit Sethi’s mission extends beyond just creating music; he aims to preserve the rich heritage of Punjabi folk music. His vision is a fusion of electronic beats with the melodious charm of Bollywood tunes.

Yet, his path to success wasn’t without hurdles. In a daring move, Sumit pursued his passion for music despite facing opposition from his parents, who believed he was jeopardizing his professional future.

More work of DJ Sumit:

Beyond the music scene, DJ Sumit Sethi has also dabbled in the world of cinema. He has made cameo appearances in two Hindi movies. “Jugaad” (2009) and “Meeruthiya Gangsters” (2015). He’s not limited to remixes and background scores either, having contributed his musical talent to popular songs like “Pink Lips Remix” for “Hate Story 2,” “Hangover” for “Kick,” “Singham Returns Remix (MBA Swag)” for “Singham Returns,” and “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan” for “Roy.” He’s even taken on the role of music director and composer for “The Accidental Prime Minister.”

Sumit Sethi’s dedication to music and community shines through in his initiative – the Gurukul Academy. Located in Delhi, this academy extends a helping hand to underprivileged children, teaching them the art of music, particularly DJing. His aim is to provide the best possible education in this field, nurturing young talent.

Sumit envisions a future where people start seeing DJing as a respected profession in India. And he’s determined to use his music to change this perception nationwide.

DJ Sumit Sethi’s rhythmic beats promise to turn Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s union into a grand celebration. He will make their wedding an unforgettable dance extravaganza. Additionally, he continues to pave the way for aspiring artists and is redefining the DJing profession in India.