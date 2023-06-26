Who is Devraj Patel YouTuber known for ‘Dil se bura lagta hai’ meme?

A sad piece of news is coming from the entertainment industry, YouTuber Devraj Patel, known for ‘dil se bura lagta hai bhai‘ meme, died in a road accident in Raipur Chhattisgarh.

According to the initial reports, Dev was travelling to Raipur for the shoot of his YouTube videos in the city’s Labhandi district. He was with his friends when his bike was hit from behind by a speeding truck. The comedian died on the spot and his friend got injured.

Devraj was 21 years old. He had around 4 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel and 57k followers on Instagram.

He also famously made a video after meeting CM Bhupesh Baghel. Along with it, he had also worked with Bhuvan Bam of the BB Ki Vines. This video went viral on social media, and he became famous overnight. In the viral video, Devraj was seen telling that only two people are famous in Chhattisgarh, one Me and one Mor Kaka. After this, the CM could not stop laughing.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel mourned his loss and tweeted in Hindi: “Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with “Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai”, who made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti.” The tweet also had a video of the YouTuber.

“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए.