Who is Deborra-lee? Actress announces divorce with Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have made the challenging decision to end their 27-year marriage, bringing a significant chapter in their lives to a close. In light of this news, let’s take a closer look at Deborra-lee.

Deborra-Lee Furness Jackman AO, born on November 30, 1955, is an Australian actress and producer. She hails from Annandale, a suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, and was raised in Melbourne, Victoria.

Deborra-Lee’s journey into the world of acting took shape early on. At the age of 18, she enrolled in secretarial school to acquire shorthand and typing skills, heeding her mother’s advice to have a backup career if her acting dreams didn’t materialize. This led her to a role as an assistant to John Sorell, the news director at Channel 9.

Her breakthrough in the entertainment industry came in 1988 when she starred in the movie “Shame.” Her exceptional performance earned her the Best Actor awards from the Film Critics Circle of Australia and the Golden Space Needle Award from the Seattle International Film Festival.

In 1995, she took on the title role in the television series “Correlli,” where fate intervened as she crossed paths with her future husband, Hugh Jackman. Following that, from 1995 to 1996, Deborra-lee graced the television series “Fire,” appearing alongside actors Andy Anderson and Wayne Pygram. Her character, Dolores Kennedy, left an impression on viewers.

More about Deborra-lee

The love story between Deborra-lee and Hugh Jackman blossomed on the set of the Australian TV show “Correlli” in 1995. Their union was sealed in a wedding ceremony on April 11, 1996, at St. John’s in Toorak, Victoria, a suburb of Melbourne.

Their journey towards parenthood faced challenges, with two miscarriages on their path. However, Deborra-lee and Hugh chose to expand their family through adoption, welcoming a son in 2000 and a daughter in 2005.

Deborra-lee’s commitment to humanitarian efforts extends beyond her family life. She is popular for her dedication to aiding orphans globally. Deb famously simplified international adoption procedures, particularly in her homeland of Australia. She serves as a patron and one of the creators of National Adoption Awareness Week. It is a testament to her heartfelt commitment to this cause.

Deborra-lee and Hugh navigate this new chapter in their lives. And, their story remains one that has touched many hearts, both on and off the screen.