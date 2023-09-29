Who is Cyriac Abby Philips? X suspends ‘TheLiverDoc’ for defamation

The social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now called X, has taken action by suspending the account of Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, who operates under the pseudonym ‘TheLiverDoc,’ following a defamation plea by Himalaya Wellness Company. In light of this incident, let’s delve into the background of Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips.

Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips is a notable Indian hepatologist and clinician-scientist who has garnered attention for his critical stance on alternative medicine, which he frequently shares on various social media platforms.

Born in Kottayam, Kerala, Dr. Philips is the third of four siblings. He hails from a diverse and vibrant family background.

Advertisement

In his personal life, Dr. Philips is the son of Padma Shri recipient Philip Augustine and is a parent to two daughters and a son.

In 2019, Dr. Philips co-authored a paper that investigated the tragic case of a woman who had passed away after consuming dietary supplements from Herbalife. However, the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology later retracted the paper. This retraction was subsequently overturned, thanks to the efforts of microbiologist Elisabeth Bik and the platform Retraction Watch, both of which published the paper on their respective blogs.

More about Cyriac Abby Philips:

Dr. Philips is well-known for his outspoken critique of alternative medicine systems such as Ayurveda and Homeopathy. He uses platforms like Twitter and YouTube to share his views, asserting that these systems lack scientific rigor and are based on primitive and untested observations from the distant past.

His vocal criticism has led to legal challenges, with defamation lawsuits filed against him by entities like the Kerala State Medical Council for Indian Systems of Medicine, the Ayurveda Medical Association of India, and various manufacturers of Ayurvedic medicines.

In a research publication in Hepatology Communications, Dr. Philips and fellow researchers concluded that Homeopathic remedies could potentially cause severe liver injuries. He has vehemently criticized Homeopathy, referring to it as an “extreme form of quackery” rather than a legitimate form of medicine.

The recent suspension of Dr. Philips’s X account on September 28, 2023, stemmed from an interim injunction order issued by a Bengaluru court in response to a defamation claim by Himalaya Wellness Company.

Beyond his online presence, Dr. Philips serves as a senior consultant hepatologist and physician-scientist at Rajagiri Hospital in Kochi, adding a practical dimension to his expertise.