Bengaluru Court orders X to suspend ‘The Liver Doc’ account amid defamation claims

A Bengaluru court has taken action against social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, by issuing an ex-parte injunction order to suspend the account of Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, a prominent hepatologist who operates under the pseudonym ‘The Liver Doc’ on X. This move comes in response to a defamation suit filed by Himalaya Wellness Corporation, accusing Dr. Philips of making damaging allegations against their products.

According to the lawsuit, Himalaya Wellness Corporation asserts that Dr. Philips has been disseminating derogatory statements about their products, resulting in substantial business losses for the company. They contend that his claims are baseless and unfounded. Furthermore, the corporation alleges that Dr. Philips’s intention is to promote the products of rival companies such as Cipla and Alchem.

The court deemed it necessary to issue the ex-parte injunction in order to mitigate the harm inflicted on the company, including damage to its reputation and financial losses. The court emphasized that Dr. Philips’s statements have had a detrimental impact on consumers who rely on Himalaya products like Liv-52.

Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips has gained recognition for his relentless stance against certain practices within alternative medicine fields like Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani (AYUSH), which he believes have led to liver damage in some patients.

His crusade against these alternative medicines commenced in 2017 when he encountered patients suffering from liver failure as a result of Ayurveda pills. Through his Twitter platform, Dr. Philips consistently exposes unverified claims, critiques misleading advertisements, and questions the efficacy of Ayurveda and Homeopathy.

The court’s decision to suspend Dr. Philips’s account ‘ The Liver Doc’ underscores the legal action taken in response to his controversial statements.