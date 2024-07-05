Logo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to ‘The Liver Doc’s’ criticism over misleading health advice

Samantha Ruth Prabhu addresses criticism from ‘The Liver Doc’ regarding her health advice, emphasizing caution and intention in her response.

Statesman Web | July 5, 2024 1:06 pm

Images: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, renowned actress and recently diagnosed with Myositis, has responded to intense criticism from Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as ‘The Liver Doc’, regarding her advocacy for hydrogen peroxide nebulisation. Dr. Philips, a distinguished figure in the medical community, condemned Samantha’s suggestion, labeling it as uninformed and hazardous.

In a candid statement shared on her Instagram, Samantha expressed her disappointment with Dr. Philips’ harsh critique, emphasizing her intention to share advice she believed was beneficial based on a recommendation from a qualified medical professional. She clarified that her motivation was not as a celebrity but as someone seeking medical solutions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

“I would have welcomed a constructive dialogue,” Samantha stated, “instead of being the target of such strong words. It’s disheartening when criticism turns personal, especially in matters of health.”

Dr. Philips had earlier rebuked Samantha, highlighting the dangers of promoting unproven medical practices. He criticized her for allegedly endorsing pseudoscientific treatments and called for accountability among celebrities who wield significant influence over public health perceptions.

Responding to Dr. Philips’ accusations, Samantha Ruth Prabhu defended her actions as well-intentioned, stressing the importance of open discussion among qualified professionals rather than public condemnation.

“This incident has highlighted the challenges of navigating health advice in the public eye,” Samantha reflected. “As someone in the spotlight, I understand the responsibility I carry, but I also believe in learning and evolving through informed discussions.”

Dr. Philips, known for his outspoken stance against misinformation in healthcare, reiterated his concerns about the proliferation of dubious medical practices endorsed by celebrities. He underscored the need for scientific rigor and responsible health advocacy, expressing frustration over what he perceives as a persistent challenge in combating misinformation online.

“The issue goes beyond individual opinions,” Dr. Philips stated. “It’s about safeguarding public health and ensuring that medical information is grounded in scientific evidence.”

The exchange between Samantha and Dr. Philips has sparked broader conversations about the responsibilities of public figures in promoting health advice and the complexities of navigating medical information in the digital age.

“I remain committed to learning and improving,” Samantha concluded. “I urge for respectful dialogue and a shared commitment to advancing public health knowledge.”

The controversy underscores the ongoing debate over the intersection of celebrity influence and medical science, urging for greater scrutiny and responsibility in public health advocacy.

