Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to ‘The Liver Doc’s’ criticism over misleading health advice

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, renowned actress and recently diagnosed with Myositis, has responded to intense criticism from Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as ‘The Liver Doc’, regarding her advocacy for hydrogen peroxide nebulisation. Dr. Philips, a distinguished figure in the medical community, condemned Samantha’s suggestion, labeling it as uninformed and hazardous.

In a candid statement shared on her Instagram, Samantha expressed her disappointment with Dr. Philips’ harsh critique, emphasizing her intention to share advice she believed was beneficial based on a recommendation from a qualified medical professional. She clarified that her motivation was not as a celebrity but as someone seeking medical solutions.

“I would have welcomed a constructive dialogue,” Samantha stated, “instead of being the target of such strong words. It’s disheartening when criticism turns personal, especially in matters of health.”

Dr. Philips had earlier rebuked Samantha, highlighting the dangers of promoting unproven medical practices. He criticized her for allegedly endorsing pseudoscientific treatments and called for accountability among celebrities who wield significant influence over public health perceptions.

Left: Influential Indian actress Ms. Samantha Ruth who is unfortunately a health and science illiterate advising millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen-peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections. Right: Scientific society, The Asthma and Allergy Foundation… pic.twitter.com/Ihn2xocKUt — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 4, 2024

Responding to Dr. Philips’ accusations, Samantha Ruth Prabhu defended her actions as well-intentioned, stressing the importance of open discussion among qualified professionals rather than public condemnation.

“This incident has highlighted the challenges of navigating health advice in the public eye,” Samantha reflected. “As someone in the spotlight, I understand the responsibility I carry, but I also believe in learning and evolving through informed discussions.”

Dr. Philips, known for his outspoken stance against misinformation in healthcare, reiterated his concerns about the proliferation of dubious medical practices endorsed by celebrities. He underscored the need for scientific rigor and responsible health advocacy, expressing frustration over what he perceives as a persistent challenge in combating misinformation online.

“The issue goes beyond individual opinions,” Dr. Philips stated. “It’s about safeguarding public health and ensuring that medical information is grounded in scientific evidence.”

Ms. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has responded to my “provocative” criticism of her endorsement of unscientific, pseudoscientific and baseless alternative medicine therapies by playing the victim card and endorsing more alternative practices. Please note, she is a serial offender in… https://t.co/eRvsXrGlZq pic.twitter.com/iRadZgrHTE — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 5, 2024

The exchange between Samantha and Dr. Philips has sparked broader conversations about the responsibilities of public figures in promoting health advice and the complexities of navigating medical information in the digital age.

“I remain committed to learning and improving,” Samantha concluded. “I urge for respectful dialogue and a shared commitment to advancing public health knowledge.”

The controversy underscores the ongoing debate over the intersection of celebrity influence and medical science, urging for greater scrutiny and responsibility in public health advocacy.