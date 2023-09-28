Who is Commander? President Biden’s dog linked to 11th biting incident

President Joe Biden’s 2-year-old German Shepherd, Commander, was involved in another biting incident at the White House on Monday evening. This marks the 11th known biting episode linked to the young purebred German Shepherd. The victim in this instance was a female officer from the Uniformed Division, who received medical treatment from the White House medical office.

Commander’s history of biting incidents includes occurrences both at the White House and in Delaware. The recent incident highlights an ongoing issue. The conservative group Judicial Watch revealed in July that Commander had an involvement in nearly a dozen biting incidents. These records come through a Freedom of Information lawsuit.

One email from the disclosed records detailed an incident in November 2022 where a Secret Service officer had to seek medical attention after Commander reportedly bit the officer’s arm and thighs. In another incident from October 2022, Commander charged at a Secret Service staffer, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden reportedly struggled to regain control of the dog.

Joe Biden announced Commander’s arrival through a Twitter post on December 2021.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

Commander joined the Biden family at the White House in December 2021, following the passing of their previous German Shepherd, Champ, in June 2021. Commander is the third dog to reside at the White House during President Biden’s term, alongside Major.

In addition to their dogs, the Bidens also have a cat named Willow. Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for First Lady Jill Biden, acknowledged that the White House environment can be stressful for family pets. She expressed the Bidens’ gratitude to the Secret Service and executive residence staff for their efforts in maintaining safety for the first family and the nation.