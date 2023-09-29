Who is Chander Mukhi? Chandigarh SI from local duty to UN peacekeeping

Chander Mukhi, a police sub-inspector from Chandigarh, has been selected for a significant role in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission. However, her journey recently took an unexpected turn, as reported by The Indian Express. She found herself among the 159 police personnel who underwent a transfer to the police lines at Sector 26.

Chander Mukhi is part of a group of four successful women police officers going to represent the UN Mission in 2023. Gurjeet Kaur, serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police (traffic), commenced her duty in South Sudan early in September. Joining her in this crucial mission are Inspector Kulbir Kaur and Inspector Parvesh Sharma.

The transfer orders came directly from the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (Chandigarh), Kanwardeep Kaur. However, a twist in the tale emerged for SI Chander Mukhi when she received news that she would remain in charge of the police post at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) until her departure for the UN Mission assignment in Sudan. This adjustment came amid reports of Chander Mukhi being on sick leave for the past few days.

Chander Mukhi and her past records:

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Chander Mukhi has faced a transfer. Back in 2021, she was among the 15 police personnel. That included three station house officers (SHOs) and five sub-inspectors (S-I), who experienced a change in their professional assignments. These transfer orders came from the authority of UT DIG Ombir Singh.

Chander Mukhi’s journey from Chandigarh to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission speaks volumes about her unwavering dedication. It underscores her firm commitment to her role as a police sub-inspector.

In her current situation, she is balancing her responsibilities at PGIMER with the upcoming international mission. This highlights the versatility and adaptability that today’s dynamic world demands of law enforcement professionals.