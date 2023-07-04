Who is Bankim Hansda, West Bengal BJP leader found dead?

Ahead of the panchayat polls in politically-sensitive West Bengal, a BJP leader from West Bengal, Bankim Hansda, was found dead in the Bodo area of Purulia district. The panchayat polls are to be held on July 8.

The police recovered his body from the Jodgoda area. Hansda was the president of the BJP booth committee. He was the BJP general secretary of the Manbazar area.

He was a resident of Kendadi village of the Purulia district.

He had left his house for political campaigning on Sunday. His body was found by the locals at around 7 am on Monday morning, July 3, on way from Kendri to Jhariyadi village. His body was found lying near a water body by villagers. He was a member of the ST community.

The upcoming panchayat polls are likely to once again fuel the fire of animosity between the ruling TMC and the BJP ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Issuing a statement accusing the ruling TMC of “elections having taken the form of terrorism”, BJP’s official Twitter handle read, “TMC-backed miscreants killed BJP general secretary Bankim Hansda from Purulia’s Bandwan Assembly. In Bengal, under the TMC rule, elections have taken the form of terrorism…”

A few days ago, the body of another local BJP leader Dipak Samanta from Balpai village in Paschim Medinipur district was found hanging in his house on July 29.

Since the date of the announcement of panchayat polls in Bengal, 15 workers have lost their lives in politics-related violence.

BJP leade.rs have been continually raising fingers at Mammta Banerjee-led TMC for creating fear in the minds of the people to vote in favour of their party. However, TMC leaders have denied the charges. They are alleging that the West Bengal Police is reluctant to find the truth on orders from Mamata Banerjee.