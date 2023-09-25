Who is Ashi Chouksey? Indian shooter bags silver at Asian Games

Ashi Chouksey, the Indian sport shooter, made headlines when she secured a silver medal in the women’s 10-meter air rifle team event at the 2022 Asian Games. But who exactly is Ashi Chouksey?

Born on July 3rd, 2002, Ashi hails from Bhopal and has dedicated her career to the sport of shooting. Her training base is the MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal, where she is under the guidance of coaches Ms. Suma Sirur and Mr. Vaibhav Sharma.

In the world rankings for the 50-meter 3P event, Ashi holds the 56th position. Her accomplishments include a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Baku in 2022, achieved in the mixed team event. She also clinched a bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup in Changwon in 2022, this time in the team event.

Advertisement

Ashi’s journey into shooting began in 2017 in Pachmarhi, India. Her motivation stemmed from a desire to find an engaging activity outside of her school curriculum. She recalled that her school had placed a strong emphasis on academics, which she wasn’t enthusiastic about following. She mentioned that her school offered the National Cadet Corps program starting from class 9, and she had signed up for it with the intention of avoiding class.

Ashi Chouksey and her aspirations:

With her eyes set on the future, Ashi aspires to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Her philosophy towards competition is focused on self-improvement, stating, “Before tournaments, I try to keep myself distracted and busy to the point that I don’t feel the pressure of competition. At the end of the day, I know I’m my biggest competition.”

The government has played a role in supporting Ashi’s journey with assistance under the “Procurement of kit” initiative. In terms of financial assistance, she received ₹1,97,283 during the Paris Olympic Cycle.

Ashi Chouksey’s achievements in the world of shooting reflect her dedication and talent, and her dreams of competing in the upcoming Paris Olympics serve as a testament to her ambition and determination.