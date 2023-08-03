Who is Arjun Mathur’s ex-wife Simrit Malhi?

Embark on a journey into the lives of Arjun Mathur and his former spouse Simrit Malhi, as Arjun gears up for the eagerly awaited release of Made in Heaven Season 2 on Amazon Prime. Notably, Arjun is presently in a relationship with Tiya Tejpal.

For those unfamiliar, Arjun Mathur and Simrit Malhi were once bound by matrimony. The union took place in 2010, a moment frozen in time, yet their paths diverged within a mere span of two years.

Intriguingly, Made In Heaven’s intricate tapestry often weaves around the theme of fractured relationships. In a candid interview, Arjun was asked if any moments during the show’s filming stirred memories of his past alliance.

Arjun on his relationship with Smriti Malhi

Arjun responded, reflecting on life’s ever-turning wheel, stating that such reminiscences are a constant presence, not necessarily tethered to a particular shoot. He conveyed how life itself serves as a timeless trigger, and his personal experiences found an outlet through his craft, specifically a project that required him to channel those very emotions.

This artistic endeavor proved cathartic, fostering healing within a span of a few months. Arjun emphasized his ability to shield his characters’ turmoil from impacting his own psyche, a testament to his dedication as an International Emmys-nominated actor.

In parallel, the anticipation mounts for the announcement of Made In Heaven Season 2. The show’s ensemble cast includes acclaimed talents such as Jim Sarbh and Sobhita Dhulipala, poised to paint yet another compelling chapter on the canvas of storytelling.

Turning the pages back, Arjun Mathur exchanged vows with Simrit Malhi on the 16th of September, 2010, in an intimate ceremony at the Surya Hotel. However, life’s currents carried them in different directions, leading to their eventual divorce a few years later. At present, Arjun’s heart finds its solace with Tiya Tejpal, a skilled production designer who also played her part in the Amazon Prime Video creation, Made In Heaven.