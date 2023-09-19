Who is Amjad Amini? Mahsa Amini’s father arrested and released by Iran government

Amjad Amini, the father of Mahsa Jina Amini, the Kurdish Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran last year, has been arrested on the first anniversary of his daughter’s tragic passing. Let’s delve into some key details about him.

Amjad Amini has been residing in Saqez, along with his family. Aside from Mahsa, he has a son named Ashkan Amini. His wife’s name is Mojgan Eftekhari.

Amjad’s arrest took place as he was en route to pay his respects at his daughter Mahsa’s gravesite, marking the anniversary of her untimely death. He was apprehended by the country’s religious morality police, known as the Guidance Patrol, allegedly for not adhering to the government’s hijab regulations.

According to the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mahsa suffered a heart attack while in police custody. She collapsed and fell into a coma before being transported to a hospital. However, eyewitness accounts, including those of women detained alongside Amini, tell a different story. They claim she had undergone severe beatings, leading to her demise as a result of police brutality.

Amjad Amini, upon viewing his daughter’s body wrapped for her funeral, noted bruises on her feet. Unfortunately, due to the wrapping, he couldn’t assess the rest of her body. Iranian authorities, however, vehemently denied any head or internal injuries.

It’s worth noting that Amjad previously held a position within a government organization, while his wife has been a homemaker.

Amjad Amini’s arrest serves as a reminder. It reminds us of the ongoing unrest that envelops the circumstances of his daughter’s death. It also reminds us of the larger anti-regime protests that erupted in the aftermath of this tragic event. The tragic events of the past year continue to fuel the demand for justice and accountability within Iran’s political landscape.