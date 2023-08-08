Who Is Ambareesh Murty? Co-Founder of PepperFry passes away in Leh

Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, passed away at the age of 51 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. His unfortunate demise occurred on Monday, August 7th, while he was in Leh. Ashish Shah, Pepperfry’s co-founder and COO, shared the sad news of Murty’s passing on Twitter.

He tweeted “Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones,”.

At the age of 51, he harbored a passion for motorcycles and often embarked on exhilarating bike journeys, traversing the distance from Mumbai to Leh.

Not long ago, he celebrated the culmination of a 12-year journey with Pepperfry, as mentioned in his LinkedIn update. Ambareesh Murty, a member of the 1996 graduating class of IIT Calcutta, proudly held a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering, earned in 1994.

In 2012, Ambareesh embarked on the creation of a home decor enterprise in the bustling city of Mumbai, birthing what is now known as Pepperfry. Prior to this venture, he had a notable affiliation with eBay, showcasing his professional prowess.

Expressions of admiration began flooding in as individuals shared their cherished recollections with Mr. Murty.

“Very sad my second boss and what a mentor he was… I messaged him two days back and he was okay. Got him added to PruICICI group where a reunion is getting planned,” commented Kalpesh Teli.

“Extremely Sad!! May God give strength to his family and friends,” said another.

In a bittersweet note, his last Instagram post on Monday playfully mentioned that even though he encountered motorcycle problems during his trip, he joked that he wasn’t granted ‘angel’ status by the heavens. Filmed by the roadside of More Plains, the video showed him on the Manali-Leh highway, where only gears 1 and 2 on his bike were working, while the rest had stopped.

I tried to be an angel today but God had other plans for me. He basically refused to accept me as an angel,” Murty tragically said in the clip.