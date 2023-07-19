Who is Alex Morgan, American woman footballer in news due to FIFA WC?

Alexandra Morgan Carrasco, is an American professional soccer player who plays as a forward. She is the number two ranked among women players in the FIFA rankings.

Born as Alexandra Patricia Morgan on July 2, 1989, to Pamela and Michael Morgan in San Dimas, a suburb of Los Angeles County, California.

In the adjoining town of Diamond Bar, Morgan was reared alongside her two elder sisters, Jeni and Jeri. Growing up, she was a multi-sport athlete who started playing football with AYSO at a young age. Her father served as one of her early coaches.

Advertisement

She is the leader of the San Diego Wave FC squad and the USA women’s national soccer team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the top level of women’s professional soccer in the country. From 2018 to 2020, she co-captained the American women’s football team alongside Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe.

She along with her husband Servando Carrasco are the ultimate power couple of soccer. When Morgan and Carrasco first connected in college, they began supporting one another’s sports endeavours. The pair married on New Year’s Eve in 2014, and in 2020 they had their first child together, a daughter named Charlie.

The three-person family is currently preparing for Alex Morgan’s fourth World Cup, and the football star is appreciative that the United States Women’s National Team let her bring her family along.

Morgan told PEOPLE in July 2023, “I think that’s really special, to not have to leave our child at home while doing what we love and playing our sport.” “You get the best of both worlds, and that’s how it should be, but it’s not how it always was.”

Despite being football superstars, the couple avoids talking about their matches and performances with one another, especially when they were having a difficult time.

Morgan’s husband told MLS Soccer, “I’m not going to make a special effort to tell her that she played poorly. And that would not have been healthy for our relationship if she had done the same for me. The very last thing that I want to hear is that it’s from someone I love.”