Who is Akash Chaudhary, Indian TV actor to escape death in fatal accident?

Actor and model Akash Choudhary, who is seen in the TV serial Bhagya Lakshmi, escaped death in a near-fatal accident. He was waiting at a traffic light in Navi Mumbai, when a truck crashed into his car. He was accompanied by his dog Hazel and was going on a vacation. However, the duo did not get any injuries. The truck driver accepted his mistake saying his brakes did not act properly in the nick of time.

In an interview to a national daily, the actor talked about the incident and how traumatizing it was for him.

“When the truck hit us, I couldn’t even realize what happened. We emerged unscathed, but the incident left me shaken,” he said. He was wearing a seatbelt which saved him,” he said.

Of late following the sudden loss of artists like Vaibhavi Upadhayay and Devraj Patel due to road accidents, Akash said, he was extremely careful and cautious while driving on the road.

Vaibhavi Upadhayay was killed while on a road trip in Kullu-Manali, the person driving the car failed to negotiate a curve and the car fell into a gorge. Vabhavi tried to save herself by jumping out and lost her life, her companion managed to save his life with few minor injuries.

You Tuber from Chhatisgarh, Devraj Raj recently died in a road accident when he was riding pillion and a truck hit the two wheeler from behind.

He said the police had immediately arrived at the accident site and also arrested the driver. Akash, however, took back the complaint after he got to know the truck driver was poor.

Akash plays a key role in the TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. He his soon coming up with his own production house. A former Mr India, he also participated in MTV’s Splitsvilla 10.

He often shares pictures with his pet dog on social media and has a dedicated Instagram account ‘Paws of Hazel’ for the pet.