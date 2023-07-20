Who is Abbas, Tamil actor now taxi driver also doubles up as mechanic?

Actor Abbas may not be a Rajinikanth or a Kamal Hassan, but he is well-known in Tamil-speaking states for portraying a romantic lead in films like Kadhal Desam, Padayappa, and Minnale, among others. But he has been absent from the industry for about a decade. At present, he is driving a taxi in New Zealand. He has also worked as a mechanic.

In a sudden appearance on a YouTube channel, he spoke out his heart about a number of things, including his battle with suicidal ideas as a teenager and the reasons he left the movie business.

Even though the actor doesn’t use social media often, he admitted, “I made an exception during the Covid era. I called fans on Zoom while I was living in New Zealand to connect with them. My goal was to help individuals who were in need, especially those who were having suicidal thoughts. I had firsthand experience with those emotions, so I could relate to them. After failing the 10th grade, I went through a difficult time in my adolescence during which I thought about killing myself. Those sentiments were made more intense by my girlfriend’s leaving at the moment. But something fundamental happened that changed me. As I stood by the side of the road debating whether to step in front of a fast car, I observed a passing driver and had an epiphany: If I were to listen to my soul, that person’s life would be severely changed if I followed my impulses. Even in my darkest hour, I discovered myself thinking about someone else.”

Advertisement

Speaking frankly about his choice to leave the movie business, he explained, “After my initial successes, some of my films met disaster, leaving me financially penniless and unable to even pay basic essentials like rent or cigarettes. I initially refrained from looking for alternative employment due to pride. But I soon went to producer RB Choudary and asked for a job. He gave me the chance to take part in the Pooveli movie. But soon I stopped going to movies because I was bored. I wasn’t having fun at work. I can still clearly remember telling my friends not to spend their time watching my Bollywood debut film Ansh: The Deadly Part because I thought it was bakavas. I worked as a bike mechanic to support my family, and also drove taxis in New Zealand.