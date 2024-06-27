When Anurag Kashyap pulled aside Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘Wasseypur’ for overacting

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap have collaborated on several successful projects, including the acclaimed crime dramas ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ ‘Black Friday,’ and ‘Raman Raghav 2.0.’ In a recent interview, Nawazuddin revealed that he initially misjudged his approach to portraying Faisal Khan in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ prompting Kashyap to intervene on the first day of shooting.

During Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Nawazuddin recalled being immediately drawn to the film after reading a brief plot synopsis. “I was determined to give it my all. At first, I was behaving like Al Pacino, full-on Al Pacino on the first day of shoot,” he shared. Later that evening, in their Varanasi hotel, Anurag pulled Nawaz aside for a private conversation, questioning his approach: “What are you doing? Have you lost your mind? Why are you overacting?” Nawaz admitted feeling mortified, saying, “I was shaken.” Consequently, the entire day’s footage had to be reshot, prompting Nawaz to completely change his approach to the character: “I discarded the exaggerated intensity I had been showing.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ went on to achieve tremendous success, becoming a milestone for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, and Pankaj Tripathi. Nawaz’s portrayal of Faisal became iconic, with his dialogue “Sabka badla lega tera Faisal” becoming a fan favorite.

In upcoming projects, Nawazuddin stars in the Zee5 film ‘Rautu ka Raaz,’ set for release on June 28. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap was recently seen in ‘Maharaja’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Both have been vocal about the escalating costs of film production due to excessive demands from actors’ entourages, sparking debates within the industry following the failures of several high-budget films.