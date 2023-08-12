Who are the MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai, and Narhari Amin? Complaints lead to Chadha’s Suspension

According to a bulletin released on Wednesday by the Rajya Sabha, there were complaints by three MPs. Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai, and Narhari Amin alleged a breach of privilege by Raghav Chadha. One of them is including their names without consent.

This act pointed at a violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. Chadha had moved a motion on August 7.

Raghav Chadha had put forth a proposal for the establishment of a Select Committee. This was to deliberate on the ‘Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023’. It had incorporated the names of the four MPs.

What happened in the background?

Dismissing the accusations yesterday, Chadha countered the charges and asserted that the ruling party had singled him out due to their discomfort with a 34-year-old MP standing up to their prominent leaders. He issued a challenge to BJP leaders to provide any evidence of him forging anyone’s signature.

“The BJP’s mantra is ‘repeat a lie a thousand times, and it becomes the truth’. Following this mantra, a misinformation campaign started. That’s why I had to come before you today to clear the air,” he said.

The Bill, which aims to regulate bureaucrats in the national capital, has successfully passed through Parliament.

“Whenever a controversial bill comes to the House and a member wants to discuss this bill, he recommends sending it a select committee. Names of MPs are proposed for this panel. Those who do not wish to be part of the committee can withdraw their names. When there is no signatures, how can you call it forged?” Chadha asked.

Narhari Amin alleged that his name is there in proposed select committee on Delhi Services Bill. “Raghav Chadha included my name in Select Committee. He did not talk to me, I did not give consent for this. He has done wrong. I have not given my signature…”

On Friday, Dhankhar announced in the house, “…I suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges.”

As Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out the names of the “signatories” in the House, these MPs contended that they had not endorsed any such resolutions and that their signatures had been falsified.

What did MPs say?

“I have given a letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman referring to the privilege committee as to how my name is included in the motion, as I had not signed any document. Therefore, someone may have forged my signature,” said AIADMK MP M Thambidurai.

Leader MP Shakti Singh Gohil mentioned “There is no compulsion to take consent of the member who has to be in the committee. If the member does not want to be on the committee, their name will automatically remove.”

On Saturday, Raghav Chadha updated his bio on X, previously known as Twitter, following his suspension from the Rajya Sabha.

Sasmit Patra appeared on prime news to talk about the same.

His suspension comes from “gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude, and contemptuous conduct,” pending an inquiry by the privileges committee. Chadha modified his X bio to read as “Suspended Member of Parliament.”