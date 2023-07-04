Who is Leandro? Robert De Niro’s grandson dies at 19

Leandro Di Nero Rodriguez was the grandson of the legendary actor, Robert Di Nero, who passed away on July 3. Leandro was the son of Drena Di Niro, Robert Di Nero’s daughter. She announced the news through an emotional Instagram post on July 3.

Not mentioning the cause of his death, Drena shared a picture of her son Leandro and captioned it, “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy, my heart, and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you, but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama (sic).”

An actor, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez appeared along with his mother in the 2018 film ‘A Star Is Born’. The film also starred Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. He also starred in other films ‘The Collection’ in 2005 and ‘Cabaret Maxime’ in 2018, although in small roles.

In a statement to CNN, the two-time Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro said, “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Robert Di Niro was recently in news for giving birth to his seventh child. His new comedy film ‘About My Father’ released in US theaters on May 26.

De Niro has won an Oscar for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.” In 2011, he was honoured with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.