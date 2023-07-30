Rumored to be one of the highest-paid celebrities on the show, Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan’s charismatic personality and popularity have garnered significant attention within the Bigg Boss house. But behind the fame and success lies a close-knit and talented family that has played an essential role in Abhishek’s journey to stardom.

Abhishek hails from Pitampura, Delhi, India, his father, Vinay Malhan, is a businessman, and his mother runs a YouTube channel called “Dimple’s Kitchen,” where she shares her cooking recipes. The love for content creation seems to run in the family as Abhishek’s brother, Nischay Malhan, is also a prominent YouTuber known as Triggered Insaan. Nischay boasts an impressive subscriber count of approximately 16 million, making him one of India’s most successful YouTubers.

Abhishek’s sister, Prerna Malhan, is also a part of the family, and while she may not be in the limelight like her brothers, she surely plays a vital role in their lives.

Abhishek’s journey to stardom began on YouTube, where he showcased his talent and originality in diverse genres. His penchant for experimentation led to engaging challenge videos and insightful comparison content that resonated with the younger generation. His creativity earned him the nickname “The Mr. Beast of India,” a well-deserved title considering his popularity and influence.

As a musician, Abhishek expanded his artistic horizons with the release of two songs, “Big Lif” and “Fly High,” in 2021. His foray into the world of music was well-received by his fans and further cemented his position as a multifaceted entertainer.

On the professional front, Abhishek’s success is evident not only in his massive YouTube following but also in his significant presence on Instagram, where he enjoys 1.2 million followers.