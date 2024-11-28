What is Black Friday and how is it celebrated across the world?

Black Friday is the day following Thanksgiving in the United States, commonly known for massive sales, unbeatable deals, and as a starting point for the holiday shopping season. This phenomenon has spread over the years, becoming a global shopping event with its own local flavor. What exactly is Black Friday and how do people across the world celebrate it?

The term “Black Friday” originated in Philadelphia during the 1960s. It was initially known to describe the heavy traffic and chaos that occurred the day after Thanksgiving, when crowds overran the city to shop as well as attend a big game of football.

With time, retailers saw this as the perfect opportunity to transform this into a major shopping event wherein they could attract customers using steep discounts. The name also depicts the financial implication of the companies shifting from “red” or losses to “black” or profits due to high sales volume.

How is Black Friday celebrated in the U.S.?

Black Friday in the United States is a full-fledged shopping holiday. Retailers open their doors early, sometimes as early as midnight, and offer doorbuster deals on electronics, fashion, home goods, and more. Shoppers often line up for hours, braving long queues and crowded stores to snag the best bargains. The rise of online shopping has added a new dimension, with e-commerce giants like Amazon offering “Black Friday Week” deals that begin days in advance.

Apart from shopping, Black Friday marks the unofficial start of the holiday season. People decorate their homes for Christmas, attend festive events, and plan for Cyber Monday—the online shopping counterpart to Black Friday.

Black Friday across the world

1. United Kingdom

The U.K. adopted Black Friday in the early 2010s with American retailers such as Amazon and Apple. Today, it is among the largest shopping days of the year. British shoppers throng both brick-and-mortar shops and online platforms for sales on tech gadgets, fashion, and home appliances.

2. Canada

In Canada, Black Friday is relatively new; it is just the opposite of Boxing Day. Here, the Canadian retailers vie with the Americans by giving large discounts in items like electronics and winter gears.

3. Australia

In the first place, Australians regarded Black Friday as an American phenomenon; however, it has grown with much strength in the past few years. The nation’s retailers promote discounts in anything and everything – clothing, travel package, or whatever, which is increasingly online.

4. Germany

In Germany, Black Friday (“Black Freitag”) has become popular, particularly in the tech and electronics industry. It is not a public holiday but is considered one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with international and local brands offering discounts.

5. India

Even though Thanksgiving is not celebrated in India, Black Friday has become an event where many people shop. Big e-commerce portals such as Amazon and Flipkart sell things during this period as well because of the festive atmosphere created by Diwali.

6. China

In China, Black Friday follows closely after Singles’ Day, the world’s largest shopping day held on November 11. International luxury brands often use Black Friday as an opportunity to target Chinese consumers with exclusive online deals.

Black Friday beyond shopping

For many, Black Friday is more than a shopping spree—it’s a social experience. Families and friends bond over bargain hunting, and in some places, the day has evolved to include charity events and community activities. Some organizations encourage people to shop consciously, supporting small businesses or choosing sustainable options.

Black Friday has grown from a purely American tradition to become a global retail phenomenon. Its essence is still the same: attracting consumers with deals they cannot miss, but the celebrations vary across cultures and countries.

Whether it’s a midnight dash to the mall or a relaxing scroll through online sales, Black Friday remains a day that gets the festive season off to a rollicking start and into savings.