Patanjali promotes Anulom Vilom for stress relief and wellness

In a world plagued by stress, pollution, and fast-paced lifestyles, which are eroding our health, Patanjali Ayurved has come up with a simple yet powerful solution: Anulom Vilom Pranayama. The ancient yogic breathing technique, now catching the imagination of the common person, is being popularized by the wellness brand to restore balance, enhance mental clarity, and promote physical well-being.

Anulom Vilom, or alternate nostril breathing, is the technique of breathing in and out through alternate nostrils. It is said to balance the body’s energy, reduce stress, improve lung capacity, and clear the mind. Patanjali, known for its natural products based on Ayurveda, has now highlighted this age-old practice as a key to achieving holistic health.

Why Anulom Vilom?

Yoga experts and wellness advocates go for Anulom Vilom as it is both easy and effective. It is one of the things Patanjali has been saying long ago-to promote practices born in tradition but made for modern living.

Advertisement

Anulom Vilom benefits:

Relieving Stress: Inhaling and exhaling consciously helps calm the mind while it activates the parasympathetic nervous system and calms down the system with decreased stress levels.

Inhaling and exhaling consciously helps calm the mind while it activates the parasympathetic nervous system and calms down the system with decreased stress levels. Respiration: This practice is very useful in enhancing lung performance by allowing the patient to breathe in deeper and more efficiently than ordinary breathing.

This practice is very useful in enhancing lung performance by allowing the patient to breathe in deeper and more efficiently than ordinary breathing. Mental Clarity: Regular practice helps clear mental fog and improves concentration, providing a natural way to enhance focus throughout the day.

Regular practice helps clear mental fog and improves concentration, providing a natural way to enhance focus throughout the day. Emotional Balance: By calming the nervous system, Anulom Vilom helps in managing emotional imbalances, offering a sense of peace and stability.

By calming the nervous system, Anulom Vilom helps in managing emotional imbalances, offering a sense of peace and stability. Heart Health: Studies have shown that pranayama exercises like this can help lower blood pressure, benefiting cardiovascular health.

Patanjali’s aprroach:

The beauty in Anulom Vilom is how simple it makes things if a person is some sort of yoga enthusiast or a newbie. Do this cycling process of a few minutes and increase time as needed.

Patanjali does not stop at the product lines alone. Its initiatives, be it the latest focus on pranayama, aim to bring people closer to their roots while improving their quality of life. Anulom Vilom could very well be that small, mindful practice that transforms your lifestyle.

So why not take a few minutes each day to breathe deeply, calm your mind, and unlock the health benefits of breathing under the guidance of Patanjali?