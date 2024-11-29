Air India launches Black Friday Sale, offers up to 20% discount

Air India launched a limited-time Black Friday Sale offering discounts of up to 20% off base fares for domestic flights within India.

The airlines will also offer up to 12% off base fares for international flights to and from the United States, Europe (including the UK), Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, the company said.

Bookings under the sale are open from 0001 hours IST of 29 November 2024 to 2359 hours IST of 02 December 2024, for travel until 30 June 2025 (except for flights between India and Australia & North America that are available for travel until 30 October 2025).

Advertisement

The sale is available exclusively through Air India’s official website and mobile apps on both iOS and Android. The seats on offer are limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with some blackout dates applying, said the airline.

In the sale, Air India is offering special payment-based discounts. For payments made via UPI, travellers can save INR 400 on domestic flights and Rs 1200 on international flights, using the promo code UPIPROMO.

Similarly, payments through Internet Banking offer the same discounts of INR 400 on domestic flights and INR 1200 on international flights, with the promo code NBPROMO.

For ICICI Bank credit card holders, Air India is offering even greater savings: INR 750 off round-trip domestic flights with the code ICICI750, Rs 2500 off international flights using ICICI2500, and Rs 3000 off Business Class bookings with the promo code ICICI3000.

Further, during the sale period, Air India will not charge any convenience fee on bookings for domestic or international flights operated by Air India made on Air India’s website and mobile app, thus helping travellers to save an additional Rs 399 on domestic flight bookings and up to INR 999 on international flights.

Students can enjoy up to 25% off on base fares when combined with the new payment offers and Air India’s existing student concessions.

Senior Citizens can benefit from discounts of up to 50% off on base fares, along with the payment offer discounts and the airline’s senior citizen concessions.

Recently, Air India completed its merger with Vistara, while Air India Express Ltd and AIX Connect Pvt Ltd (formerly AirAsia India) also merged under the group’s banner.