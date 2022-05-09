Severe Cyclon: ‘ASANI’ over Westcentral & adjoining south Bay of Bengal

The warnings have been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from the 9th of May to the 12th of May as severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ approaches the Bay of Bengal coast. Already, rain lashed parts of West Bengal today. According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm with gusting 120 km per hour wind speed is likely to weaken by Wednesday.

As per IMD Kolkata, “Super Cyclonic Storm Asani moved WNW during past 6 hrs & layover WC & adjoining the South Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am. To move NW wards till 10th May & reach WC & adjoining NW Bay of Bengal off North Andhra & Odisha coasts. To weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm in next 48 hrs.”

“Thunderstorms & moderate rainfall are likely over some parts of Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly & West Midnapur districts of West Bengal during the next 2-3hrs today. People are advised to stay in a safe place during thunderstorm activity.”

The Met department has predicted thunderstorms and moderate rainfall over some parts of Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly and West Midnapur districts of West Bengal today. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said.