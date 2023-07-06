Rains continue to batter several parts of Kerala

Incessant rains, which killed around 10 people in Kerala, continued to lash several parts of Kerala on Thursday, affecting normal life as roads got flooded, water levels rose in rivers and dams and homes were damaged by uprooted trees.

Heavy rain coupled with intensified coastal erosion and strong wind wreaked havoc in many parts of the state.

Kollam, Kasaragod, Kannur and Ernakulam districts reported heavy damage in the sea attack. Houses were flooded and roads damaged in unexpected sea incursion in Thrissur and Malappuram districts

Two deaths were reported in rain-related accidents in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Chandran, 68, died while cutting a tree and a 15- year-old boy drowned in a pond at Aryanad.

Owing to the sea erosion threat, around 70 people were relocated from coastal areas at Ponnani in Malappuram district . The coastal belt of Alappuazha also bore the brunt of rough seas as tidal waves caused havoc in various taluks.

A total of 1,154 people were shifted to as many as 64 relief camps across the state. In Vatakara, 18 houses were partially damaged in the sea incursion. Seven families were shifted to relief camps there. Landslides were reported on Thursday from Kannur’s Udayamkanakundu and Vathalagundu areas.

A fierce whirlwind, accompanied by heavy showers, wreaked havoc in many parts of Thrissur and Malappuram districts .Around 15 houses were damaged in a whirlwind that lasted for about three minutes at Omanoor in Malappuram district. In Vadakara, six students had a narrow escape after a tree fell on an auto rickshaw in which they were travelling.

Meanwhile, in a relief to Kerala no red alert or orange alert has been announced by the India Meteorological Department(IMD) in any district in Kerala for Friday and Saturday. Yellow alert has been announced in only four districts in Kerala for Friday.