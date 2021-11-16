Woman’s headless body found in UP’s Amroha

A mutilated body of an unidentified 40-year-old woman was found in Dhekala village, under Adampur police circle in Amroha district.

The woman’s head was found about 50 yards from the body in a field on Monday. Her head had been severed with a sword recovered from the spot where the body was found.

Police suspect that the murder took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

According to police, three names–Sumitra, Rahul and Titu – were tattooed on the woman’s hand in Devanagari script.

Vinay Kumar, Adampur station house officer (SHO) said, “Police have registered a case against unidentified assailant under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The deceased is yet to be identified. Police have recovered a sword from the spot with which she was probably beheaded. We are trying to identify her with the help of social platforms and other means on the basis of the three names written on her hand.”