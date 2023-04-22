UP to have driver training centres across state

The Yogi Government is not only making arrangements for a comfortable journey for the passengers traveling in UP roadways buses but is also taking several measures for their safety.

The government has now decided to start driver training and counseling centres in all areas of the state. Under this, the first centre has already commenced in Gorakhpur and soon there is a plan to operate such centres in the entire state, officials here on Saturday said.

The objective of beginning these centers is not only to motivate and train the drivers towards safe driving, but also to prepare them to face various challenges through counseling by assessing their mental state.

In order to ensure the safety of passengers as per the vision of CM Yogi, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has begun work on the plan to start such centres across the state. The first Driver Driving Training and Counseling Centre has been established by the Regional Workshop Gorakhpur Region.

In this centre, identifying the roadways drivers of the area, they will be provided training on accident-free, controlled vehicle driving, maintenance. Apart from this, practical counseling/training will also be given to the operators. In addition, technical staff of roadways can be given training on repair of all types of buses through vehicle manufacturers at a single centre.

According to UPSRTC officials, it is their priority to make the passengers travelling in roadways buses reach their destination safely with convenience. For this, drivers are being motivated for safe driving. Soon, such training centers will be opened in the entire state to train drivers and operators on a large scale.