UP new benchmark in every field of development: PM

Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks in every field of development today, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

On a visit to Varanasi, the prime minister inaugurated/laid the foundation stone for 28 development projects worth Rs 1,780 crore in his parliamentary constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “On March 25, Yogiji would be completing one year of his second innings. Two-three days back, Yogi ji has also created the record of being the chief minister of UP for the longest period of time. Today, UP has come out of its old image of despair and is moving in the direction of hope and aspiration. As security strengthens and conveniences increase, there is bound to be prosperity.”

PM Modi said that the projects that have landed in Kashi today will pave way for its progress on the path of prosperity. On this occasion, he distributed spectacles and cheques to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

At the outset, the prime minister greeted the people in typical ‘Banarasi’ style. He informed them that the foundation stone for public transport ropeway has been laid. In addition, projects worth hundreds of crores have been inaugurated, or its foundation stones laid for the all-round development of Varanasi. The projects cover different sectors including drinking water, health, education, cleanliness of Ganga, flood control, police facility and sports facility.

“Today, the foundation stone of the Center of Excellence on Machine Tool Design has also been laid here at BHU, which means that Varanasi is going to get another world class institute. Today the development of Kashi is being discussed all over the country and the world. Whoever is coming to Kashi is taking new energy from here. About 8-9 years ago, when the people of Kashi took thea pledge to rejuvenate their city, many people doubted it. However, the people of Kashi have proved every apprehension wrong with their hard work”, he remarked.