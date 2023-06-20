Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted President Draupadi Murmu on her 65th birthday.

The Governor wished the President in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

CM Yogi took to his official Twitter handle to write, “Hon. President Draupadi Murmu is a strong symbol of women empowerment, hearty birthday greetings to her! I pray to Lord Shree Jagannath for your healthy and long life.”

President Draupadi Murmu was born on June 20, 1958 in Odisha. She started her career as a teacher and later entered into politics. She served as the Minister of State in the Government of Odisha from 2000 to 2004.

Draupadi Murmu also served as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2000 to 2009. After this, she served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021 and had the distinction of becoming the first woman governor of the state. She has come a long way from being a counsellor to becoming the President of India.