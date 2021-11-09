UP government declares holidays on ‘Chhath’, Kartik Purnima’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced public holidays on ‘Chhath’ (November 10) and ‘Kartik Purnima’ (November 19) in view of the ‘popular sentiments’.

The chief minister said a large number of devotees participate in fairs of Kartik month, including Chhath Mahaparv.

“In such a situation, systematic arrangements should be made for cleanliness, security, lighting, parking, and drinking water on the ghats,” he said.

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister has directed the authorities to ensure that people do not face any problem in getting permission to organise fairs since it was an “integral part of our culture and tradition”.

He cited the example of ‘Panchkosi’ and ‘Chaudah Kosi parikrama’, which will start in Ayodhya on November 14.

“Garhmukteshwar fair will be organised in Hapur, Dev Deepawali in Varanasi on November 19, and Dadri fair in Ballia. Similarly, various fairs are scheduled in Etah, Bareilly, Kanpur, and Rae Bareli,” the spokesman said.

Yogi Adityanath has also asked concerned officials to set up night shelters in view of the dip in temperature.

“Very cold weather is expected this year. Nodal officers should be appointed. Police, in association with local municipal bodies, should ensure that not a single person sleeps on footpaths, crossroads, or under any statue,” he said.